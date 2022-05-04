5 lesser-known facts about Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar that you probably didn't know

Namita Thapar is one of the most successful businesswomen in India. She is a familiar face in the business world but came to the limelight through Sony TV's popular business reality show Shark Tank India. She was born on March 21, 1977, in Pune. Soon after her MBA, Namita was offered the position of Business Finance lead in the financial department of Guidant Corporation, a medical device company in the USA. She worked in the company for around 6 years in various positions and then resigned from there. And after this, her journey in Emcure Pharmaceuticals started. She joined as a CFO, but soon she was appointed as the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. At present, Namita is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Pune, Maharashtra. Namita's life journey is very inspiring, with her hard work and dedication she has achieved everything she ever wanted.

Here are some lesser-known facts about this boss woman:

Namita has received many awards and recognitions for her achievement to date. She has been awarded The Economic Times ‘40 under Forty Award, Barclays Hurun Next Gen Leader recognition, Economic Times 2017 Women Ahead List, and World Women Leadership Congress Super Achiever award.

Namita also has a YouTube channel called 'Unconditional Yourself with Namita', a public awareness initiative on Women's Health.

In 2017, Namita founded Incredible Ventures Ltd, an education company teaching entrepreneurship to 11-to 18-year-olds in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

Namita is also associated with various government initiatives such as NITI Aayog’s ‘Women’s Entrepreneurship Platform’ and the ‘Digital Health Task Force’ and ‘Champions of Change’.

Namita is married to Vikas Thapar, and the couple has two sons, Vir Thapar and Jai Thapar.

