5 moments of Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash that prove they are one of the most down-to-earth couples

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. Both the actors were contestants of Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and made their relationship official too. Their adorable chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media swoon the hearts of the audiences. Their fans, who root for them ardently lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'. Tejasswi and Karan have been painting the town red with their love. This couple gives new reasons to fans to fall deeper in love with them every day. There are several times when Tejran proved their love for each other and made us go gaga over their chemistry.

5 moments of Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash prove they are one of the most down-to-earth couples

Karan reaches Naagin 6 sets to pick Tejasswi after her late night shift

Tejasswi recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she gave a glimpse where she is seen very excited as Karan comes to pick her up after her night shoot. The actress was shooting late at night for her show Naagin 6 and Karan made sure to surprise her during her hectic schedule and reached the sets to pick her up.

Karan teases his ladylove Tejasswi

Karan recently bought a new car took his mother and Tejasswi for a ride, as well as treated them with momos. In the video, Karan has water in his eyes due to eating spicy momos and he jokes, 'Mummy rona aa raha hai...aisi girlfriend hogi toh kisko rona nahi aayega.' Tejasswi asks him not to shoot as she was wearing the same dress last time around as well. Karan adds, 'Kitna khati rehti hai...teesri plate hai yeh iski." Tejasswi corrects him by saying it is her second. He replies, 'Woh bhi bahot hai baby'. After his mother calls Tejasswi sweet, Karan jokingly accuses her of hijacking his mother.

Tejasswi's possesive video

Karan and Tejasswi are head over heels in love with each other and never fail to express it. A while ago, Tejasswi shared a video with Karan where she is seen standing close to her boyfriend. Their faces are very close to each other and she lipsync’s on a popular Instagram trend. She says, “B** come and go bro but you know I stay.” Tejasswi is seen pulling Karan by the collar and acts possessively of Karan.

Karan and Tejasswi enjoy 'momos' at a streetside stall

Karan and Tejasswi often shell out major couple goals and win the hearts of their fans with their simplicity. Recently the two were spotted outside the sets of Naagin 6 enjoying streetside momos. During this, Karan even went down on his knees in front of numerous people and offered a bouquet to Tejasswi.

Tejasswi and Karan on a dinner date

Time and again, the duo shell out major couple goals as they are often spotted going on dates, surprising each other at their workplace, expressing their love, and so on. Yet again, Tejasswi and Karan planned out a dinner date last night, where the two spent a good time.

Karan and Tejasswi's professional commitment:

Tejasswi Prakash has worked in numerous popular shows like Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

Speaking of Karan, the actor was last seen hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. He will soon be seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.

