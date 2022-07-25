5 PICS of Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri that prove they are made for each other

Mika Singh is one of the most renowned singers in the Bollywood industry and has given numerous superhit songs over the years. Mika has finally decided to take the plunge and put a full stop to his life as a bachelor. He thus came up with his show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti where women participated and tried to win his heart. Three finalists reached the final level and Mika was fond of all of them.

However, Akanksha Puri, a wild card entry, beat them all and was selected by the singer to be his bride. He thus picked her in the Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti finale, leaving the other two matches heartbroken. Akanksha Puri is a television actor, who has been friends with Mika Singh for the last 13-14 years. She had confessed that seeing Mika with other women had made her realise how she did not want to lose him.

After a long journey of more than two months Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti is set to have its finale today where Mika will finally confess his love for Akanksha and select her as his future wife. “I would be this king’s one and only queen,” Akanksha had entered the show with this promise, and well, she did manage to stand by it. Let's take a look at this pair who are all set to embrace a new, beautiful phase of their life together.

Check out PICS of Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri that prove they are made for each other

This picture-perfect moment between Mika and Akanksha has proven that they have a strong understanding and have got one another's back through thick and thin.

Mika and Akanksha's relationship started as friends and now they make a perfect pair who are setting major couple goals.

Take a look at their fun moments from the sangeet. Mika and Akansha set the stage on fire together.

This candid picture is all about love and only love. Mika and Akanksha's date was one of the best parts of the show and after that, their understanding and bond grew stronger.

Mika and Akanksha's special performance will melt your heart. The chemistry in this clip proves that they are going to make one of the most romantic pairs in the industry.

Hosted by Shaan, Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti airs on Star Bharat. The finale episode is set to air tonight, July 25.

