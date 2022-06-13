5 PICS of Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal with Anchal Kumar that show his true love for her

Sony TV's popular business reality show Shark Tank India premiered on 20 December 2021. Due to its unique concept, it quickly grabbed the interest of the audience and became popular. One of the most loved judges on the show was Anupam Mittal. Anupam Mittal is a successful Indian businessman and entrepreneur who is the owner of People Group. He was born on December 23, 1971. Being from a business family, he was interested in business from the start. After completing his MBA from Boston College, Massachusetts, he started working at MicroStrategy as a Product Manager. Anupam's journey has been difficult and at the same time inspiring.

In the year 1997, Anupam Mittal founded the popular platform Shaadi.com which was then named Sagaai.com. The company has succeeded in establishing its presence with more than 30 million active users present on the platform. Anupam Mittal is married to model Anchal Kumar and the couple tied the knot on 4 July 2013 in Jaipur. Anupam and Anchal are blessed with an adorable daughter, Alyssa. Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, Anupam has never failed to amuse his followers with some adorable pictures with his wife Anchal. Even though he has been busy with his huge enterprise, he never skips celebrating big or small special moments with Anchal. The duo always finds some quality time to spend with each other and also gives the followers a glimpse of their moments. Even after being married for several years, the romance between the duo is still alive.

On that note, we bring you 5 PICS of Anupam with Anchal that show his true love for her:

Speaking of Shark Tank India, the first season was a huge success, and now the show is all set to come back with its second season. It will be interesting to see what the second season has to offer. Shark Tank India was based on the popular concept of US Shark Tank. Apart from Anupam Mittal, the other sharks in the first season were Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. All of them are reputed business owners, and they invested in the ideas in which they found potential. The first season of the show was hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

