5 posts by Ratan Raajputh from her village prove she's living a simple yet wholesome life

Television actress Ratan Raajputh is best remembered for her role in the drama series, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. Ratan essayed a young girl named Laali who is sold off by her parents in need of money. Her family belonged to the lowest strata and struggled to earn two square meals. Laali is then held captive by a landlord, Loha Singh, who wants to trade her with businessmen. However, that deal falls through and Laali is held captive by Loha Singh.

The story is still fresh in people's minds and Ratan Raajputh is best remembered for that character. She was also seen in Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, but the show that changed her career was Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. If you love staying in nature's lap and closer to the mountains, you will love Ratan's lifestyle. She is leading a simple yet wholesome life in the rural area where she plants rice saplings, plucks fresh strawberries, lies down on the dried grass after an exhaustive day, and exchanges warm hugs with the villagers.

Let's take a look at pictures and videos of Ratan from the village:

In this picture, Ratan is seen taking a power nap in the lap of Mother Earth. Her caption to this post read: "Ek Chhoti si Jhapki… Maa Ki Godh Mein #mothernature #hiking #nap #relax (sic)".

Ratan, who is often seen interacting with the local villagers, shares a hug with an elderly lady. She captioned this post, "Love is a Universal language .. #love #universallanguage #innocent (sic)".

The 35-year-old grazes the cattle here, shares fruits with a local woman, and at the end of the day, shares a delicious meal with them, cooked on choolah (clay oven).

Here's the picture of Ratan plucking strawberries and flashing her pearls. Ratan captioned this photo as: "Laal Vo…Aur सांवली Main P.S.- Khatti Mithi Yaadein Aur Strawberries. #memories #strawberries #farming (sic)".

This video of Ratan shows that agricultural life is her heaven on earth. "Main Pyaar Mein Hoon P.S.- It’s Mother #nature #love (sic)," read her caption.

A few days ago, in support of the Soil Save movement initiated by Sadhguru, Ratan posted a video of her planting rice saplings in the scorching heat. She wore a cotton saree and with feet buried in mud, she had a constant smile on her face.

