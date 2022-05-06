5 Reasons why you must watch Rupali Ganguly starrer web series Anupama- Namaste America

Captivating fans with her simple charms and zest for life, Anupamaa has garnered a massive fandom across the nation. With the launch of the prequel, Anupama - Namaste America, fans will get a chance to understand their beloved character more closely and all those who shaped her life. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Ishika Shahi under the iShahi Entertainment production banner, the show offered viewers a closer look at Anupamaa’s life 17 years ago. As the show prepares to release its final episode, here are a few reasons why you should not miss out on the series.

Anupamaa reveals her grit and perseverance

Always the one to keep those around her happy by subjugating her happiness, in Anupama - Namaste America we see Anupama in a new avatar. We see a younger Anupamaa fight to stand up for what she believes in, as she wishes to chart her own journey. She has ambitions and she wants to achieve them.

A closer look at the warm side of Vanraaj’s personality

In Anupama - Namaste America, we also see a younger Vanraaj who is striving hard to climb the ladder of success. It offers us a rare peek into his dual personality, one that loves and appreciates Anupamaa but also loathes her for pursuing her dreams. In a rare moment that shatters the ardent patriarchy around his character, we even get to see him brewing a cup of tea.

Actor Puja Banerjee takes on the role of Vanraaj’s girlfriend

Puja Banerjee essaying the character of Vanraaj’s girlfriend - Ritika in the show, will bring before the audience a different side of Vanraaj. For the very first time, Puja Banerjee will be seen as a bold and empowering character that is sure to steal hearts and spark chemistry in the show.

Experience the unseen chapter of Anupamaa’s early life

The story of Anupama- Namaste America takes us through the journey of Anupamaa’s biggest dream of travelling to America and representing the country through dance. The show delightfully keeps the viewers on their toes till the very end about whether or not she sees her dreams fulfilled or will it be another part of her life being compromised for her family.

Sarita Joshi and Rupali Ganguly unite after a long time

One of the show’s most promising aspects is that veteran television actor Sarita Joshi makes a phenomenal entry as Moti Baa in the show. She will share the screen with Rupali Ganguly after having worked together on several projects together. Sarita Joshi will be seen in a riveting new role where she will be seen ruling the Shah household with wit, humour and a unique take on society’s treatment of women.

