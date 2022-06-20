5 scenic PICS of Shark Tank India's Judge Ghazal Alagh that prove she is a travel junkie

Shark Tank India- a show that invested in business ideas put forth by the young minds premiered on 20 December 2021. Due to its unique concept, it grabbed the interest of the audience in no time and became quite popular. Aspiring Indian entrepreneurs participated in the show and pitched their business models to a panel of investors/judges. They tried to persuade them to invest money in their business. Shark Tank India season 1 consisted of six sharks, and one among them was Ghazal Alagh.

Ghazal is a popular Indian entrepreneur who is a Co-founder of Mamaearth, the Indian fastest growing Beauty Brand and a company earning both people's trust and money with its full organic products. Ghazal is also a founder of The Derma Co. In 2011, she got married to Varun Alagh, and the duo is the parents of two children. Apart from managing this huge enterprise so efficiently, Ghazal also enjoys exploring exotic locations and never fails to flaunt her love for traveling on her social media handle.

Her Instagram feed is flooded with several traveling pictures, which will surely give you a digital tour of some amazing destinations. From beaches, Forests to amazing snow-covered mountains, Ghazal has been a globetrotter and has explored everything. Her photos from breathtaking locations will not only leave you stunned but also make us crave a holiday.

Let's take you through some of Ghazal's pictures where she has dished out some major travel goals

Speaking of Shark Tank India, the first season was a huge success, and now the show is all set to come back with its second season. It will be interesting to see what the second season has to offer. Shark Tank India was based on the popular concept of US Shark Tank. Apart from Ghazal Alagh, the other sharks in the first season were Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, and Peyush Bansal. All of them are reputed business owners, and they invested in the ideas in which they found potential. The first season of the show was hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

Also Read: Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh: 5 PICS that prove she's a fitness enthusiast