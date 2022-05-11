5 Things fans need to know about Ayesha Singh & Neil Bhatt’s show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a very popular daily soap which has maintained its position in the top 5 most-watched shows for over a year now. The show features Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The story of the show follows the life of Virat, a young police officer, who marries Sai to honour the promise he made to her dying father. But when his former lover re-enters his life, he finds his heart pulled in both directions. The pairing of Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhat is liked by the audience.

In the present plot of the show, it is seen that Sai and Virat overcome their difference and confess their love for one another. The couple decides to get married again in the traditional method. They take the pheras and promise to trust each other. The wedding plot was liked a lot by the audience as people saw a different aspect of Sai. On the other hand, Pakhi was seen as heartbroken to see their love as she wanted Virat for herself.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast real names:

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Yogendra Singh, Kishori Shahane, etc.

Where is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shot:

The serial shooting takes place in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin story:

The show revolves around the story of a simple girl Sai, who aspires to become a doctor. She gets married to Virat, a police inspector, due to her father’s dying wish. It shows the couple falling in love with each other as they face life together. Pakhi, who is ex-girlfriend of Virat, tries to create trouble between the two of them.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin director:

The show is directed by Jaydeep Sen, Siddhartha Vankar and Jafar Shaikh.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TRP:

The TRP of the show has been strong since its launch, and it has always been in the top 5 shows list. It has been at second position in the TRP chart for the past many months.

Also read- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 10th May 2022, Written Update: Virat tells the truth