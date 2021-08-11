5 things that fans need to know about Bigg Boss OTT contestant Shamita Shetty

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT has started. And it has already started making headlines because of the fights between the contestants. This year apart from celebrities, social media influencers have also participated. However, ahead of the show, some contestants were already hitting headlines which includes Shamita Shetty also. The actress is in the news after ’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19.

The actress was recently seen fighting with Pratik over food in the show. She had raised her voice and asked him to speak properly to a woman. It is worth mentioning here that she made her Bollywood debut with Mohabbatein. But people remember her as ‘Sharara Sharara’ girl from the movie ‘Mere yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’. The pretty actress has also featured in several other films such as ‘Cash’, ‘Zeher’ and ‘Fareb’. And do you know she has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films? Yes, the actress has worked in the regional cinemas also.

Today, we will be sharing some other information about the Black Widow actress. Let’s take a look here:

Shamita Shetty left Bigg Boss 3:

In the past, she had participated in the reality show. She was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss season 3. But quit the show on day 34 to attend Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s wedding. She had also taken part in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’.

Shamita Shetty's TV shows:

The actress has never been part of TV shows apart from reality shows. Recently, she was seen in a web series titled ‘Black widows’.

Shamita Shetty's education:

The actress holds a degree in interior design. The Cash actress had also interned with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. As reported by DNA, she has designed a club in Mumbai, spa in Chandigarh and a few properties abroad. She owns a company Golden Leaf interiors.

Shamita Shetty & Nishant Bhat:

Recently in one of the episodes, the Mohabbatein actress has mentioned that the choreographer had once “crossed the line' with her. Shamita was seen discussing the incident with Divya Agarwal Speaking to Divya, Shamita Shetty said, “I don't want to mention what incident it was, but he once crossed the line with me and I did not like it. I thought I should keep a distance from him because I don't want to be reminded of that.”

Shamita Shetty quit acting:

The actress did not have a very good acting career. After ‘Cash’ which was released in 2007, Shamita took a short break and made her comeback in 2017 with the web series ‘Yo Ke Hua Bro’.

