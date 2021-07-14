5 things fans need to know about singing reality show Indian Idol

Indian Idol show has received a lot of love from the audience. The show has won the hearts of all genres.

The popular singing reality show Indian Idol is one of the most-watched shows on television. The show has a huge fan following and contestants from all corners come to participate in the show. The current 12th season is also getting attention for all reasons. Right from Amit Kumar’s remark to netizens trolling contestants, the show is in limelight. Contestants like Shanmukhpriya and Pawandeep have won hearts with their vocal talents. It is one of the longest-running and iconic singing television reality shows in India. The concept of the show is based on world popular American Idol.

The current season is heading towards the finale and there’s much anticipation as to who will win the Indian Idol 12 crown. However, this season was a little different from other seasons. Owing to COVID 19 situation in the country, the auditions were held digitally and it was not shown to the audience. There were other changes also brought in for the safety of the contestants and judges. The judges of the reality show are Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya. But recently, Vishal had quit the show and Anu Malik replaced him.

But there are many other things also the viewers want to know about this show. Let’s take a look at the interesting details of Indian Idol.

Controversy:

Season 12 of the show has grabbed eyeballs every time. Contestants to judges all were hitting headlines. Neha Kakkar, who has been missing from the show currently, was also trolled by the fans. Netizens were not happy with Kishore Kumar’s special episode and had asked judges not to spoil Kishore Kumar's songs. The episode was more highlighted after his son Amit Kumar issued a remark. As mentioned about when Vishal left the show, Anu Malik came in. But he was also trolled. In past, the musician had hit headlines when he was accused of sexual harassment during the MeToo movement. Famous singers like Neha Bhasin, Shweta Pandit, and Sona Mohapatra had put an alleged accusation on him. Following which he stepped down from the position of judge in the show, his return invited more trouble.

Neha Kakkar:

Many of you may not know that the singer was also a contestant of the show. Recently, her audition video had gone viral in which she is seen singing the “Refugee” song. But judge Anu Malik was not impressed and he slapped himself.

You can also be part of Indian idol:

You need to be an Indian citizen to participate in the show. Download the SonyLIV app and choose your preferred language. Fill the online form. But before clicking on the submit button, read the terms and conditions. You would then need to upload an audition video and can perform in two styles. It has to be more than 1:30 minutes. The video has to be stable and in mid-shot, with the face visible.

Top 3 finalists of Indian Idol season 12: As reported, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish is among the top contestants. Ashish Kulkarni is also being reported as a strong contender in the show. But it is difficult to say who will win. The show is based on public voting.

Indian Idol Winners:

From Season 1 to 11, the winners of the show are Abhijeet Sawant, Sandeep Acharya, Prashant Tamang, Sourabhee Debbarma, Sreerama Chandra Mynampati, Vipul Mehta, LV Revanth, Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani.

