5 Things fans need to know about Tejasswi Prakash’s show Naagin 6

Naagin 6 is one of the leading shows plying on the TV screen these days. It is the newest season of Ekta Kapoor’s highly popular and successful fictional show Naagin. The show has grabbed the attention of the audience from its very first episode and the people are liking the way the storyline is unfolding. The leads of the show is played by Bigg Boss 15 famous contestants Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash. Latter was also winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 15.

The show started with actress Tejasswi Prakash playing the role of an innocent girl Pratha. She is seen making arrangements for Rishabh and Reem’s wedding, but due to a certain turn of events, she ends up marrying Rishabh, played by Simba Nagpal. But, as they get married, Pratha is seen motivated to destroy Rishabh’s life. She is seen getting into her Naagin avatar as she pledges to end the lives of the bad elements of society.

The show has started airing in 2022 and it is among the most talked-about shows in the present. Let’s check some interesting facts about the show.

Naagin 6 cast real names:

Tejasswi Prakash, Urvashi Dholakia, Mahekk Chahal, Simba Nagpal, Sudha Chandran.

Naagin 6 shot:

The fictional show’s shooting is done in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Naagin 6 story:

It is a fictional show in which it is shown that some bad elements of society want to harm the whole world; hence, they spread a virus through water. Pratha, the shreshta Naagin, along with other naagins will use their powers to stop them from making people suffer. The show will also track the marriage of Pratha with Rishabh, who is among the bad elements.

Naagin 6 director:

The show is directed by Ranjan Kumar Singh. The creative directors are Tanushree Dasgupta, Chloe Ferns and Kadar Kazi.

Naagin 6 TRP:

Presently, it is one of the 10 top-rated shows on television.



Also read- Poll Result: Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal’s chemistry in Naagin 6 impresses fans