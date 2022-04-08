5 things fans want to know about comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on TV screens. The sitcom has a massive fan following and it is loved by people of all ages. The show has completed more than 13 years on TV screens and had garnered a loyal audience. The show deals with the daily life of the people residing in the Gokuldham society in Mumbai. All the characters in the show have an individual personality and they are seen living peacefully amid their diversity.

There are a few characters in the show, that became quite popular over the years like Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, Daya played by Disha Vakani, Babita played by Munmun Dutta and others. In the comedy show, the plot is based on the mishaps in the life of Jethalal and how he comes out of them. The recent plot of Jethalal’s father’s alcohol consumption is garnering the interest of the audience as the men of the society try to figure out the reason for the changed behaviour of Champaklal.

Here are 5 interesting things fans want to know about the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast real names:

Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Kavi Kumar Azad, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat, Shyam Pathak and others.

Where is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shot:

The serial shooting takes place in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s story:

In the sitcom, the residents of a housing society help each other find solutions when they face common, real-life challenges and get involved in sticky situations, leading to comic actions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s director:

The show is directed by Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar, Malav Suresh Rajda, Abhishek Sharma, Harshad Joshi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah TRP:

The show is among the top-rated shows on TV and it often reaches top 5 list in the TRP ratings.

