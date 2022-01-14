5 things fans want to know about Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been in the news ever since it was announced. Right from the lead actors to the story, everything was trending. As it was reported that the lead actress Divyanka Tripathi was approached but she declined the offer saying that her and Nakuul Mehta’s pairing will not look good on screen. Then Disha Parmar was approached and she said yes. Well, Disha and Nakuul were seen together in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha.

Talking about the popular show, this is season 2 of the first season with the same title. In the first season, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar were seen in the lead roles and it dealt with a mature couple's love story. Both were in their 40s and got married. How they fall in love in the arranged marriage was loved by fans. And in season 2 the show is focusing on the problem of trusting love. The lead actors have their past and both are left by their respective partners.

With time, the show's popularity is increasing and fans want to know about some interesting facts. Let’s take a look here:

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast:

Disha Parmar as Priya Sood, Nakuul Mehta as Ram Kapoor, Aanchal Khurana as Brinda, Anjum Fakih as Maitri, Shubhaavi Choksey as Nandini.

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 story:

It revolves around Ram and Priya who do not trust love. For them, love has another definition yet they got married. How they manage to overcome all the difficulties is the story.

Is Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 going off air?

Some time ago, there was a report that the show is going off-air as it failed to impress the audience. But there was no official confirmation on this.

How many episodes are there in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

Till now the show has completed 100 episodes. The team has recently celebrated the success of completing 100 episodes.

Where to watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

Fans can watch all episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 on Sony Liv.

