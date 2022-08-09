5 Things fans want to know about Nyrraa M Banerjee, Jiya Shankar & Harsh Rajput's show 'Pishachini'

Nyrraa M Banerjee, Jiya Shankar, and Harsh Rajput are amongst the popular actors in the entertainment world and have entertained the audiences several times with their acting prowess. The three have now joined hands for a supernatural show titled 'Pishachini'. Actress Nyrraa plays the antagonist Rani aka 'Pishachini' in the show. On the other hand, Jiya will essay the lead character Pavithra, who will try to save her love Rocky from Pishachini. Rocky will be played by Harsh. The show has started airing and here are some of the interesting facts fans need to know about Pishachini:

Pishachini cast real names:

Pishachini starsNyrraa M Banerjee, Jiya Shankar, Harsh Rajput Saumya Saraswat, Priyank Tataria, and Sagar Rambhia.

Pishachini production house:

Pishachini is produced under the banner of Shakuntalam films.

Pishachini story:

The story of Pishachini will revolve around the town of Bareilly, where Rani, the Pishachini has been unleashed. The town is mesmerized by Rani, however, free from her grip and who sees Rani’s true character is Pavithra. The show is all set to entertain the audiences with unexpected magic and drama.

Where is Pishachini shot:

Some scenes of the show are shot in Himachal Pradesh.

Pishachini premiere date:

The show premiered on 8th August on Colors TV and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm.

