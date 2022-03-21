5 things fans want to know about Rupali Ganguly starrer show Anupamaa

Anupamaa is among the leading shows on television screens. It has been topping TRP charts ever since the show went on-air. The show features prominent actors like Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and others. The recent track of Anupama and Anuj’s romance is garnering the attention of the audience. When Anupama expresses love for Anuj and Anuj declares marriage plans with her, the fans of the show were immensely delighted.

The daily soap started with showing Anupama (played by Rupali Ganguly) as a homemaker, who is dedicated towards her family. But her world comes to a standstill when her husband cheats on her and the couple gets divorced. From there, Anupama takes baby steps towards building her own personality and regaining her confidence. The show inspires the women who are suffering in life and the characters of the show are quite relatable to real life.

The show has started airing in 2020 and it is among the most-watched shows in the present. Let’s check some interesting facts about the show.

Anupamaa cast real names:

Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Aneri Vajani, Muskaan Bamne, Paras Kalnawat, Tassnim Sheikh, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ashish Mehrotra.

Anupamaa shooting:

Its shooting is done in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Anupamaa story:

The story of the show deals with the ordeals of a meek and helpless middle-class woman, who decides to regain her life and live on her own terms. It focuses on the life of Anupama, who divorces her cheating and misogynist husband and makes her own identity. The show also focuses on the love story of Anupama and Anuj, who has been in love with her for a long time.

Anupamaa director:

The show is directed by Romesh Kalra. The creative director is Ketaki Walawalkar.

Anupamaa TRP:

Presently, it is the number one rated show on television.



Also read- Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa’s love track: Never thought I would get to romance on-screen at this age