5 Things internet needs to know about Sumedh Mudgalkar starrer show Radhakrishn

The beautiful love story of Radha and Lord Krishna has been the benchmark for lovers for time immemorial. The pure and strong bond of love shared between them is considered sacred and hailed by people all over the world. It is said that Lord Krishna and Radha are incomplete without each other and are always worshipped together. Depicting the pious love story, the show Radha Krishn was made in 2018.

RadhaKrishn has a massive fan following and a loyal audience. It features Sumedh Mudgalkar as Krishna and Mallika Singh as Radha in the lead roles. The chemistry between the actors is highly appreciated by the audience and they are getting the love and blessings from the audience. While the show has been garnering lots of interest from the people, here are some interesting facts about the show.

RadhaKrishn cast real names:

The show stars some of the most talented actors including Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Kartikey Malviya, and Kinshuk Vaidya among others.

RadhaKrishn producer:

Radhakrishn is produced by Swastik Productions and is directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. This show is touted to be one of the most expensive series as the production house has nearly spent Rs 150 crore on it. The set is located in Umbergaon.

RadhaKrishn story:

Lord Krishna and Radha share pure love for one another but things take a turn when Radha receives a curse that she will be separated from him. Krishna's devotee, Sridama curses Radha in Goloka to forget Krishna for 100 years and live in Bhuloka. This was a part of the cosmic play as it was time for Krishna to make his entry into the mortal world. Radha and Krishna are reborn in Barsana and Mathura respectively.

RadhaKrishn premiere date:

Radha Krishn's first episode was aired on October 1, 2018.

Where to watch RadhaKrishn episodes:

RadhaKrishn can be watched on Star Bharat and also on the digital platform Hotstar.

Also read- RadhaKrishn producer on Mallika Singh’s exit rumours: She will continue to be our Radha till the show ends