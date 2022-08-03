5 Things internet wants to know about Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been among the top-rated reality shows on Television screens. It is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan every year. After 13 successful seasons, this quiz show is coming back with its 14th season and is all set to air on the television screens soon. The 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will also see the special appearances of well-known personalities from different walks of life and celebrities.

The initial week of the show will be celebrated as Independence week, where many popular faces such as Padma Shri Sunil Chhetri, Padma Vibhushan MC Mary Kom, and Bollywood star Aamir Khan will make a grand appearance.

Now, as the show approaches its new season, here are 5 things fans must know about Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati:

Kaun Banega Crorepati is returning to the Television screens after 2 years. Speaking about the previous season, it was graced by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sehwag, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and PR Sreejesh from the Indian Hockey team.

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati began 22 years ago. The first season of this iconic show premiered on 3 July 2000. It was superstar Amitabh Bachchan's first appearance on Indian television screens.

In the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the number of lifelines has been reduced to 3 for the contestants to make the quiz more intriguing.

The 'Flip the question' concept which was introduced in the 2nd season of the show, will not be there in the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In order to celebrate the 75th year of independence, the makers have announced an addition of 75 lakhs to the 7.5 crore cash prize.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan will air from August 7 at 9 PM on Sony channel.

