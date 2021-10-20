5 things that internet wants to know about Barrister Babu show

Popular show Barrister Babu is impressing the audience from its storyline. The social drama premiered last year on Colors TV. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, it stars Pravisht Mishra and Anchal Sahu in lead roles. Well, the story revolves around the tale of Anirudh Roy Choudhary, a London-educated barrister, and Bondita Das, a child bride, who is married to him. Anirudh fights the oppressive and patriarchal society to educate Bondita to become a barrister. Empowered, she takes on and battles the social evils while tackling problems along with Anirudh.

This show was loved by the performance of the actors. It is set in the pre-independence time when education for girls was not allowed very much. During that time usually, girls were married at a small age. Anirudh had to marry Bondita to save her from being Sati, a practice in which women were thrown in fire after her husband’s death. At that time widow remarriage was also not allowed. After a long time, this practice was removed. But Anirudh never considered Bondita as his wife and rather looked her like his responsibility.

With the increasing popularity of the show, there are many other things also which fans want to know about it. Take a look here:

Barrister Babu cast real names:

Anchal Sahu, Aura Bhatnagar Badoni, Pravisht Mishra, Ansh Gupta, Barsha Chatterjee, Chandan Anand, Pallavi Mukherjee, Dev Aditya, Madhushree Sharma, Pranali Rathod

Where to watch the show:

The show is aired on Colors TV

Pallavi Mukherjee:

Pallavi Mukherjee originally belongs from West Bengal. She started her career with Bengali television and has also worked in film and web series.

Barrister Babu to go off air:

Barrister Babu starred Anchal Sahu and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles is reportedly going off air. The Times of India reported that the show will air its last next month, i.e November. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Who is Bondita in real?

Aura Bhatnagar Badoni played the small Bondita role. She was there in the show for a small period but left a mark on the audience's mind.

