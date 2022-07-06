5 Things internet wants to know about Karan V Grover and Sayali Salunkhe's show ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’

‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’ has recently started airing on the television screens and stars Karan V Grover and Sayali Salunkhe in lead roles. Ever since, the trailer was out, the audiences were super excited to witness Karan and Sayali's magic on-screen. After Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai was released, the show received a positive response, and the viewers liked the storyline of the show. The fresh pairing of Karan V Grover and Sayali Salunkhe seems to have been doing wonders on the screens. The show looks promising and has been starting to strike the right chord with the audiences.

On this note, have a look at 5 interesting facts about ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’

Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai cast real names:

The show stars some of the most talented actors such as Karan V Grover, Sayali Salunkhe, Kushagre Dua, Kiara Sadh, Shireen Mirza, Trishaan Maini, Priyamvada Singh, Neelam Pathania, Riya Soni, Amit Singh Thakur, Ali Khan, Ali Khan, Sanjay S Swaraaj, Pankit Thakker and Aryan Arora.

Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai producer:

Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai is produced by Sandeep Sikcand.

Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai story:

The story lies in the concept where, a heartbroken Indu felt that life was unfair to her until she crossed paths with Zoon (Kiara Sadh), a newborn orphaned baby, and decides to nurture her. Zoon is one of those few who loves and cares for Indu unconditionally, but also feels an absence of a father figure in her life. Ritesh (played by Karan V Grover), a famous Bollywood actor has everything a man desires but a connection in which he can pour his heart out. He is guilt-driven from an incident in the past with a wound so deep but somehow manages to carry a smile for which is sold in the name of stardom.

Due to a twist of fate, Ritesh misunderstands Indu – as a mother figure to Zoon and unknowingly creates a huge ruckus in her life and leading to a custody battle between Indu and Zoon’s biological parents. Indu confronts him and he realises his mistake and to save Zoon, whom he has started to love dearly and has formed a connection with, he decides to marry Indu.

Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai premiere date:

Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai started airing on 5th July 2022.

Where to watch Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai episodes:

Bohot Pyaar Karte can be watched on Star Bharat channel and also on the digital platform Hotstar.

