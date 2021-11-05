5 things that internet wants to know about Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali show

One of the popular shows Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali has been entertaining the audience from its storyline. Viewers are liking the love story and is giving positive responses to it. Well, there was news that the show is going off air but the makers have not confirmed it. And an official confirmation is still awaited on the matter. Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are seen as the lead actors of the show and their chemistry is loved by fans. The current track is showing that Pallavi comes to know about Raghav’s lie and is very upset with him.

The promo video shows Raghav is trying all his best to convince her and seeking her forgiveness but she is not ready. The makers are trying to bring some twists to the story. It is expected that it increases the interest of the audience who were disappointed with the current track. Reports say that the show's last episode will be aired in November month itself. Well, to note the show is based on Star Maa's Telugu series Gorintaku. Let’s check some interesting facts about the show.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali cast real names:

Shivangi Khedkar, Sai Ketan Rao, Milind Phatak, Asmita Ajgaonkar, Snehal Reddy, Sayli Salunke, Kushagre Dua, Ajinkya Joshi

Where is Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali shot:

The serial shooting takes place in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’s story:

Circumstances lead to a widow Pallavi Deshmukh and a rich-goon Raghav Rao's marriage. Initially, the two don’t settle-in and are always fighting. Over time, however, they confessed their love for each other. The storms the couple face and how they overcome it together, with the backdrop of two families forms the crux of “Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali”.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’s director:

The show is directed by Hemant R Prabhu, Jignesh Vaishnav, Rohit Phulari

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali TRP:

For some time the show TRP is falling. The audience is not happy with the track going on and the makers are also trying to come with a twist.

