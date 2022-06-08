5 Things internet wants to know about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia & Mahir Pandhi’s show Choti Sarrdaarni

Choti Sarrdaarni is a very popular show on the Indian Telly screens, which started airing on July 1 in 2019. It is an Indian Hindi-Punjabi romantic drama television series which featured Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi as the leads. It was the debut show of the actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who played the role of Meher in the show.

Meher Kaur Dhillon is shown as a bubbly and carefree daughter of village Sarpanch Kulwant Kaur. Upon knowing Meher is pregnant with her financially unstable lover Manav Sharma's child, Kulwant stabs and throws him in the river. Then to become MLA, she forces Meher to marry Sarabjit Singh Gill, the widowed president of the Amritsar ruling party who has a 5-year-old son Paramjit. To save her unborn child from Kulwant, Meher agrees and marries Sarab. Meher reveals her pregnancy to Sarab, who initially gets enraged but later accepts her child. The story of the show revolves around the love between Sarab and Meher.

Here are some interesting facts about the show Choti Sarrdaarni

Choti Sarrdaarni cast real names:

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Mahir Pandhi, Aekam Binjwa, and Gaurika Sharma, etc.

Where is Choti Sarrdaarni shot:

The serial shooting takes place in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Choti Sarrdaarni story:

The story of the show revolves around the lives of Meher and Sarabjeet, where pregnant Meher gets married to Sarab who is father of a 5 years old son. It is a beautiful love story of the duo falling in love and becoming each other’s strength over time. The story is based in a Punjabi background.

Choti Sarrdaarni director:

The show is directed by Jaladh K. Sharma, Rajeev Srivastava and Prabhat Rawat.

Choti Sarrdaarni TRP:

The TRP of the show fluctuates often, but it has always been among the top rate list. It had recently made it into the top 10 list owing to an interesting plot twist.

