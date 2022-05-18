5 Things internet wants to know about Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor’s show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

The show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of the most popular youth-based shows in the Telly world. The show features Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in the lead roles, of Manik and Nandini. The couple has a massive fan following on social media and the fans have given them a cute hashtag of Manan. The story of the show revolves around the lives of the simple girl, Nandini and a rich brat, Manik. Their college-based love story offered a couple of goals to the youth.

With the huge success of the first season of the romantic show, the makers of the show came up with the second and third seasons as well. After the 3rd season, there was a gap of many years and the fans were waiting eagerly for the 4th season. To the surprise of the fans, the show is now back with the fourth season, featuring the same cast of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor as leads. The actors revealed the news on social media with BTS pictures from the sets.

Here are some interesting facts about the show.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan cast real names:

Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Krissann Barretto, Zain Imam, Kishwer Merchant, Utkarsh Gupta, Charlie Chauhan, Ayaz Ahmed, Abhishek Malik, Veebha Anand and others.

Where is Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan shot:

The serial shooting takes place in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan story:

The story revolves around the life of Nandhini, a teenage girl who moves to Mumbai from her hometown and unexpectedly gets placed in an elite college. There she meets Manik and the duo fall in love.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan director:

The show is directed by Lalit Mohan, Ashima Chibber, Vikas Gupta, Rajeev Raj and Shashank Bhardwaj.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan TRP:

The TRP of the show fluctuates often, but it has always been in the top 10 shows list.

