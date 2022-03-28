5 Things internet wants to know about popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular shows which is presently running on the TV screens. It is one of the longest-running shows on television and enjoys a massive fan following. The audience loved the sweet and sour chemistry of the previous leads Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia. Their characters Abhi and Pragya had a massive fan following. The actors quit the show recently and now the plot had shifted towards the younger cast.

In the present plot of the show, the focus is on the relationship between Prachi and Ranbir, played by Mugdha Chapekar. The actress Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Rhea Mehra in the show, had also exited from the show, owing to her pregnancy. She had shared a heart-warming post for the entire team of the show for the love and support during her journey. Pooja even expressed her gratitude towards the team of Kumkum Bhagya for making her feel loved and special on the sets during her pregnancy.

Kumkum Bhagya cast real names:

Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chapekar, Shikha Singh, Krishna Kaul, Leena Jumani, etc.

Where is Kumkum Bhagya shot:

The serial shooting takes place in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Kumkum Bhagya story:

Sarla Arora, who runs a marriage hall, wishes to get her daughters, Pragya and Bulbul, married. The sisters have their own dreams and ambitions but it all changes when Purab and Abhi enter their lives.

Kumkum Bhagya director:

The show is directed by Ravindra Gautam, Sameer Kulkarni, Sharad Pandey, Jeetu Arora, and Deepak Chavan.

Kumkum Bhagya TRP:

The TRP of the show fluctuates often, but it has always been in the top 10 shows list. It had recently made it into the top 5 owing to an interesting plot twist.

Also read-Pooja Banerjee reveals the name of her baby by writing an adorable letter to husband Sandeep; POST