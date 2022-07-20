5 Things internet wants to know about Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most popular shows on the telly screens at present. The stunt-based show has a massive fan following and people are liking the exciting stunts performed by the contestants of the season. For this season the contestants are seen giving their best in stunts which are full of surprises. The show is hosted by Rohit Shetty and he has left no stone unturned to keep the contestants on their toes, as he keeps with the theme of ‘Bach kar kahaan jaega, khatra kahin se bhi aayega”. The show has been the top-rated show within a few days of its launch, due to its exciting content.

Here are some interesting facts about the show-

Where was the shooting done for the season?

The shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been done in Cape Town, South Africa.

Did the show started airing before the completion of shoot?

For the first time in the history of the show, it has starting airing before the shoot of the show was completed.

Who are the contestants of the season 12?

The contestants for season 12 of the show include Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair.

Who is the host of the show?

This season of the show is hosted by the daredevil action director Rohit Shetty. He has been hosting the show for the past 6 seasons.

When did the show start airing?

The show started airing from July 2, 2022.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair to Sriti Jha, 7 contestants in this week's 'Danger Zone'