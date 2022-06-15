5 Things internet wants to know about the second top show 'Banni Chow Home Delivery'

'Banni Chow Home Delivery' has recently started airing on the television screens and stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in lead roles. Ever since the trailer was out, the audiences were super excited to witness Ulka and Pravisht's magic on-screen. Ulka Gupta known for her role in 'Jhansi Ki Rani', is back on screen through this show after a six-year hiatus. After Banni Chow Home Delivery released, the show received a positive response, and the viewers liked the storyline of the show. The fresh pairing of Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra seems to have been doing wonders for the makers as, within a short period, the show is already ranking on the TRP charts.

On this note, have a look at 5 interesting facts about 'Banni Chow Home Delivery'

Banni Chow Home Delivery cast real names:

The show stars some of the most talented actors such as Ulka Gupta, Pravisht Mishra, Harsh Vasishth, Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Sonal Vengurlekar, Payal Gupta, Priyank Tatariya, Alpesh Dixit, Ayush Anand, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Pooja Singh.

Where is Banni Chow Home Delivery shot:

The shooting of this show takes place in Mumbai and Jodhpur.

Banni Chow Home Delivery story:

The storyline revolves around Banni, a young, beautiful girl, who is an entrepreneur at a very young age, and successfully runs a food home-delivery business in Jodhpur that she proudly calls Banni Chow Home Delivery. Banni is a fierce yet soft soul who gives love in return for love but won’t hesitate to spew fire for fire.

She not only feeds people her incredible food delicacies, but also a lot of love and warmth: something that is completely missing from Yuhaan's life. Yuhaan is a young boy with special needs. After losing his mother at a very young age, all he seeks is some love. In the future, we might see Banni probably healing Yuhaan through her delicious food and with a lot of love and warmth,

Banni Chow Home Delivery director:

Banni Chow Home Delivery is directed by Jaladh K. Sharma

Banni Chow Home Delivery TRP:

Beating giants like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more, Banni Chow Home Delivery has successfully bagged the second position with 2.3 ratings on the last TRP report. The show has recently been released, and it is a huge achievement for the makers.

