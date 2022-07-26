5 Things internet wants to know about Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan's show Pandya Store

Pandya Store has been on the air for a while now and is a remake of the Tamil series Pandian Stores. This family drama that started airing on Star Plus is highly watched by the audiences and fans love each and every character's acting chops in this show. Pandya Store is about a middle-class Pandya family residing in Somnath. The story revolves around the hardships of the Pandya family members and how they overcome the problems with their unity. The show stars Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan in pivotal roles.

Take a look at 5 interesting facts about Pandya Store

Pandya Store cast real names:

The show stars some of the most talented actors such as Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, and Kruttika Desai essaying the lead roles.

Pandya Store directors:

Pandya Store is directed by Pradip Yadav and Arshad Khan.

Pandya Store story:

The Pandyas are a middle-class family residing in Somnath. Their daily life is dependent on their beloved store and only source of income, Pandya Store. Dhara, an educated and kind-hearted girl is married to Gautam, the eldest brother of the Pandya family. She raises her brothers-in-law. The story revolves around Dhara, about how she unites the Pandya family after the entry of her new daughters-in-law Raavi and Rishita.

Where is Pandya Store shot:

Pandya Store is shot at Film City, Mumbai.

Pandya Store primere date:

Pandya Store premiered on 25 January 2021.

