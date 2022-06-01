5 Things internet wants to know about Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s show Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is presently one of the most popular and immensely loved shows by the audience. The show leads, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar enjoy a massive fan following on social media. Their pairing as Preetha and Karan has worked wonders on the TV screens and the show has successfully run for more than 5 years. It is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha.

The story of the show revolves around four characters Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura; their different traits, profession, and aspirations. Within this short span, Karan and Preeta won many hearts with their epic love story, and are now termed as one of the best on-screen couples. Fans are in all 'awe' of their chemistry and have fondly nicknamed them #PreeRan.

Here are some interesting facts about the successfully running show.

Here are some interesting facts about the show.

Kundali Bhagya cast real names:

Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura, Ruhi Chaturvedi and others.

Where is Kundali Bhagya shot:

The serial shooting takes place in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Kundali Bhagya story:

The story revolves around the love story of Preetha and Karan. Preeta's simple life turns chaotic when Karan marries her under unconventional circumstances. However, as a dutiful wife, she vows to nurture and protect her new family from those out to destroy them.

Kundali Bhagya director:

The show is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul and Aman Varpe.

Kundali Bhagya TRP:

The TRP of the show fluctuates often, but it has always maintained its position in the top 10 shows list.

Also read- Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya’s show to take 5-year leap; What will happen to Preeta's child?