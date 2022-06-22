5 Things internet wants to know about Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan’s show Imlie

Imlie is one of the most popular shows on the Television screens in the last two years. The show features actresses Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead roles. Earlier the lead was played by actor Gashmeer Mahajani and his pairing with Sumbul was highly appreciated by the fans. The show follows the life of a village girl who gets married to a city dweller and makes efforts to blend with the family.

In the recent plot of the show, Aryan (played by Fahmaan Khan) and Imlie (played by Sumbul Touqeer) are seen developing feelings for each other. While Aryan tries to confess his feelings for her, she meets with an accident. He takes care of her and they end up spending a night together in a hut. A couple of days later Imlie discovers that she is pregnant. In the recent episodes, it is seen that Jyoti attacks Imlie and hides her in a morgue cabin in the hospital, while Aryan tries to find her.

Here are some interesting facts about the show Imlie.

Imlie cast real names:

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Mayuri Deshmukh, Vaibhavi Kapoor, Kiran Khoje, Suryansh Mishra, Resham Prashant, etc.

Where is Imlie shot:

The serial is being shot in Mumbai's Filmcity area.

Imlie story:

Imlie, an 18-year-old girl, is from a village named Pagdandia, who accidentally spends a night under one roof with a city reporter. Hence, the villagers forcibly get them married. She moves to the city with him but hides her identity as his wife.

Imlie director:

The show is directed by Atif Khan, Rahul Tiwari, Ajay Kumar and Pawan Kumar Jha.

Imlie TRP:

It is among the top-rated shows on TRP list. The TRP of the show fluctuates often, but it has always been in the top 5 since its launch.

