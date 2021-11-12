5 things that internet wants to know about Tujhse Hai Raabta show

Zee TV’s popular show Tujhse Hai Raabta is loved by the audience. Fans adore the lead actors' chemistry and their onscreen pairing. It premiered on 3 September 2018 and focuses on the unspoken connections and bonds between people. It stars Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhale Arzaan Shaikh and Rajat Dahiya in prominent roles. Well, with time the show has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Reportedly, the show went off air in July. However, it was replaced by a new fiction show titled "Bhagya Lakshmi".

The story revolves around a woman Kalyani who shares a special bond with her stepmother Anupriya who supports her through every trial and tribulation. Their bond becomes stronger when Malhar forcibly enters Kalyani's life and marries her. Sehban Azim was quoted saying that she will always remember the day when she was selected for the lead role and Malhar has been one of the most interesting characters. Though the show is not being aired any more but it has left a mark on everyone’s mind.

Let’s take a look at some interesting facts on the show:

Tujhse Hai Raabta cast real names:

Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhale, Rajat Dahiya, Savita Prabhune

Where to Watch Tujhse Hai Raabta old episode:

On ZEE5 digital platform one can watch all the episodes of the show.

Is Tujhse Hai Raabta Serial ended:

Yes, the show went off air in July. It was replaced by Bhagya Lakshmi.

Is Reem Shaikh Married?

No, the actress is not married till now.

Tujhse Hai Raabta Director:

The show is directed by Sumit Sodani, Sanjay Satavase, Akhilesh Bhagat, Shashank Bhardwaj

