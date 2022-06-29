5 Things fans need to know about Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh’s show Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan

Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan is a popular daily soap on TV screens which has been trending for its interesting twists and turns in plot. The show enjoys a massive fan following as people love the romantic chemistry between actors Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh, the leads of the show. The show follows the thrilling love story of Pakhi and Agasthya, as they go through numerous trials and tribunals to finally be united as man and wife.

The show started with an intriguing plot of best friends Pakhi and Agasthya. Pakhi is shown as a joyful girl, who is unaware of Agasthya’s obsession with her. As Pakhi falls in love with another guy, he plans and plots to separate them. Later Pakhi gets to know the truth and she plans to expose him to everyone. Things take a turn later when he saves her life and she develops feelings for him. In the recent plot, the couple is seen enjoying the romantic phase of their life and Pakhi gets to know that she is pregnant.

Let’s take a look at some interesting facts about the show:

Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan cast real names:

Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam, Akshit Sukhija, Ayaz Ahmed, Kishwer Merchant, and others.

Where to Watch Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan episode:

On Colors channel and VOOT digital platform one can watch all the episodes of the show.

Is Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan Serial ended:

No it is on-air.

Is Reem Shaikh Married?

No, the actress is not yet married.

Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan Director:

The show is directed by Kushal Zaveri and Akhilesh Bhagat.

Also read- Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan Ep 1 Review: Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam’s love saga comes with a gripping plot