5 Times actress and new mom Anita Hassanandani proved that she is a true foodie

Anita Hassanandani has a great love for food and here are five pictures of her, proving the same.

The popular TV actress is immensely popular for her fashionable style and her impeccable fitness. She has a huge fan following on social media owing to her vogue style. Numerous girls all over the country consider her the style icon of the TV industry. She has also acted in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language. But there are some facts that very few people notice like Anita Hassanandani is a major foodie. She loves to eat a variety of food and here are pics where she was spotted doing what she loves the most-

In the picture she is seen immensely happy to see burgers and fries in front of her, she wrote, “Don’t think too much ..If it makes you happy ...... DO IT ... #EATIT Khaooopeeeoooaishhhkaro #OneLife”

She looks adorable in the picture as she carries fries, ice-cream, and more in her hands. She said, “I don’t miss the movies as much as I miss the Samosas Popcorn and ice cream.”

Friends who eat together, are the ones who stay together. She wished her friend Ankita Bhargava with a foodie post.

Anita Hassanandani looks gorgeous as she shares a smiling picture having a beverage of her choice. She wrote in the caption, “Same jacket for 5 days and 3 trips! Full paisssssaa wasool. Put your hands up if you wear the same cosy jacket everywhere.”

Anita Hassanandani's expressions are definitely unmissable as she sees a fully loaded pizza. She captions, “When was the last time I was this excited to see you @rohitreddygoa ?”

