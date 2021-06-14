  1. Home
  2. tv

5 times Anita Hassanandani nailed the pregnancy outfits that were stylish yet comfy

Anita Hassanandani has recently become a mother and she is enjoying her current phase. She has been a hands-on mother and always shares pictures of her son.
3447 reads Mumbai
Anita Hassanandani 5 times Anita Hassanandani nailed the pregnancy outfits that were stylish yet comfy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Gone are those days when women used to hide their baby bump. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Mira Rajput, and others have given new looks to pregnancy fashion. Neither do they hide their bump but had flaunted it in style. In this list, Kareena became an inspiration for many other women as she started a trend of pregnancy wear. Her attire spoke about comfort and she was widely praised for her impeccable fashion senses. Following the footsteps, television actress Anita Hassanandani was also spotted flaunting her baby bump in comfortable attire during her pregnancy days. 

She shared series of pictures on her Instagram. She and her husband Rohit Reddy welcome their first baby recently. During her pregnancy, she has shared some interesting outfit ideas as to how she concealed her baby bump.  Her Instagram handle is filled with a string of photos in which she has said how she fooled her fans and followers by successfully hiding her baby bump. She is seen as the most stylish actress in the telly world and also has a massive fan following. 

Right from wearing a kaftan to an off-shoulder dress, the actress nailed all her pregnancy fashion attires. We have made a list of the attires here.

Recently, she had grabbed headlines that she is quitting the industry. But she dismissed all such reports and said that she will be back when she is ready. Her son Aaravv is small and she only wants to be with him currently.

Also Read: PHOTO: Anita Hassanandani has a ‘Breaking news’ as she shares a cute moment with hubby Rohit Reddy

Credits :Anita Hassanandani Instagram

You may like these
PHOTO: Anita Hassanandani has a ‘Breaking news’ as she shares a cute moment with hubby Rohit Reddy
Anita Hassanandani quashes reports of quitting acting: Aaravv is my priority, will resume work when I’m ready
Anita Hassanandani on leaving industry during the pandemic: ‘I want to be at home with my kid’
Ekta Kapoor shares throwback video with BFF Anita Hassanandani; Says 'To good days of trekking'
Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani share special message for the queen of TV
Anita Hassanandani comes out in support of Pearl V Puri over alleged rape of minor: I know him; It is NOT true
close