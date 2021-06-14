5 times Anita Hassanandani nailed the pregnancy outfits that were stylish yet comfy

Anita Hassanandani has recently become a mother and she is enjoying her current phase. She has been a hands-on mother and always shares pictures of her son.

Gone are those days when women used to hide their baby bump. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Mira Rajput, and others have given new looks to pregnancy fashion. Neither do they hide their bump but had flaunted it in style. In this list, Kareena became an inspiration for many other women as she started a trend of pregnancy wear. Her attire spoke about comfort and she was widely praised for her impeccable fashion senses. Following the footsteps, television actress was also spotted flaunting her baby bump in comfortable attire during her pregnancy days.

She shared series of pictures on her Instagram. She and her husband Rohit Reddy welcome their first baby recently. During her pregnancy, she has shared some interesting outfit ideas as to how she concealed her baby bump. Her Instagram handle is filled with a string of photos in which she has said how she fooled her fans and followers by successfully hiding her baby bump. She is seen as the most stylish actress in the telly world and also has a massive fan following.

Right from wearing a kaftan to an off-shoulder dress, the actress nailed all her pregnancy fashion attires. We have made a list of the attires here.

Recently, she had grabbed headlines that she is quitting the industry. But she dismissed all such reports and said that she will be back when she is ready. Her son Aaravv is small and she only wants to be with him currently.

