5 times Birthday girl Erica Fernandes proved her love for sarees

Gorgeous actress Erica Fernandes marks her birthday on 7th May 1993. She has a massive fan following on social media, and the actress often shares pictures and videos with her fans. Erica gained more fame through Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of Prerna, and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, where she played Sonakshi. From traditional wear to modern outfits, Erica is known for pulling off all kinds of looks effortlessly. We all know that sarees are never going out of style. They are always renovated and reimagined with the inculcation of several design elements like sequins, cowries, ruffles, etc. Though the drape style might find modern forms, sarees are a classic and always will be!

On the occasion of Erica's birthday, let's take a look at the times when she proved her love for sarees.

Pink saree

Here, Erica has opted for a pink pleated saree styled with a floral blouse and a statement belt that held her outfit in place and has cinched her waist. This was one of the simplest yet classiest outfits that the diva has sported so far.

Golden and off white saree

Erica nailed her look in a golden bordered off-white saree. The actress has paired her outfit with a choker and a long heavy golden neckpiece that adds more shine to her outfit.

Blue saree:

While she experiments with various colours, the diva here has chosen a simple printed dark blue saree and has paired her outfit with silver earrings.

Picture of white saree:

In this picture, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress looks gorgeous in a royal white saree. What made her look more glamourous was her full sleeves blouse and her neckpiece.

Floral saree

Erica is wearing a floral printed green saree teamed with an orange blouse that matched her saree’s border. Her saree entailed multi-colored flowers that flooded it all with elegance.

Clearly, she can pull off any type of saree! Here's wishing the diva a very happy birthday!