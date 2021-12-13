5 Times bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande gushed about beau Vicky Jain on social media

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are among the most adorable couple of the television industry. The couple had been dating for more than three years and the duo has also been a rock for each other in every situation. They often go on trips together and share adorable pictures with one another. Now as the couple is getting married tomorrow, we cannot stop gushing over the romance between Ankita and Vicky. Here are few moments when the bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande proved love is in the air.

In the picture, Ankita and Vicky are seen enjoying in traditional attires. She wrote in the caption, “I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments that I experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person. Hats off to you vikki for all the support u provide. I promise to give you all the happiness u deserve. It’s important to appreciate your partner for what he is doing for you. Not every man can handle this situation the way u did Thank you for everything Respect and love forever @jainvick”.

Ankita and Vicky look fabulous in white as they are seen twinning. She captioned, “We can only learn to LOVE by LOVING”.

In the picture, the actress is seen sharing a sweet moment with beau Vicky Jain.

She shared a beautiful picture with beau Vicky Jain as they looked stunning in the Western outfits. She captioned it as, “He walked in to my heart like he always belonged there, Took down my walls and lit my soul on fire”.

Ankita's expressions say it all in the picture as Vicky Jain went down on his knees to express his love for her.

