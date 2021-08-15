5 times Disha Parmar pulled off ethnic wear with utmost elegance; SEE PHOTOS

Disha Parmar, who recently tied the knot with the love of her life Rahul Vaidya, will be seen in a TV show after a long gap. The actress’s latest show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is also out. She is currently shooting for it. But apart from this, the actress is also trending for her fashion sense. Right from ethnic wear to western wear, the Woh Apna Sa actress is nailing all looks. Even during her marriage, all attires worn by the actress were trending.

The actress has turned into a fashion inspiration for many. Her Instagram feed is filled with lovely pictures. Disha loves posting pictures on social media and keeps fans updated about herself. Recently, she was also trolled for not wearing sindoor after marriage. But the actress gave a befitting reply to everyone saying that it is her choice. She also said that her family and husband are okay with it. Rahul had proposed to her when he was inside the Bigg Boss 14.

Coming back to the ethnic looks of the actress, recently she had shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram. Disha was spotted wearing a pink colour saree and kept the makeup to minimalistic. She did not wear many accessories. However, today, we have brought her five ethnic looks from which you can take inspiration:

In Bade Acche Lage Hain 2, she will be playing the role of Priya. In season 1, this role was essayed by Sakshi Tanwar. Season 1 was very popular as it showed a mature couple's love story. And in season 2 they are showing young age couple romance.

