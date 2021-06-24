5 Times Divyanka Tripathi proved she is an ultimate fashion icon while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been winning hearts with her style statements and her social media is proof of it.

The television industry has some of the finest actresses who have won millions of hearts with their acting prowess and beauty. Amid these actresses, there is Dahiya who has become a household name with her stint in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. However, it was her performance as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that became her shot to fame. The actress went to garner a lot of appreciation for her acting prowess and it was a treat to watch her opposite .

While Divyanka went on to be a part of several shows be it as a contestant or as a guest, her recent participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has brought her back in the headlines. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is one of the contestants of Rohit Shetty’s adventure based show and she has been keeping her fans intrigued with updates about the shoot from Cape Town. Interestingly, Divyanka, who had a gala time shooting for KKK11, had also emerged as a fashion icon on the show. So today, we bring you 5 instances where she proved that she is a true fashion icon:

Divyanka keeps it simple but stylish

The actress was spotted wearing a navy blue dress with an evil eye patch and had layered with a simple denim jacket. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

She loves denim and she proved it

Divyanka opted for a denim dress & layered it with a black leather jacket featuring yellow patches. Clearly an uber cool and comfy style choice.

Divyanka is sassy and classy

The actress did make heads turn as she wore a sporty black zip-up dress styled over a black tank top

When tie-dye is the new trend

How could Divyanka miss on this latest fashion trend? The actress was spotted wearing a pink and white tie-dye coordinated tracksuit set as she had fun while shooting for KKK11.

Divyanka can make you go weak in the knees with her panache

She was a sight to behold as she wore a black bodycon dress styled with an olive green jacket.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi is in love with ‘Quarantine love’ arranged by hubby Vivek Dahiya; See PHOTO

Share your comment ×