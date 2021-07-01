5 times Divyanka Tripathi proved she is unafraid of experimenting with colours while flaunting bold looks; PIC

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is not just famous for her stellar on-screen performances and prowess in acting, but also for her bold and empowering fashion choices.

Undoubtedly Dahiya is one of the most well known television actresses. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress recently wrapped up filming for the eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The diva has shared a ton of pictures from her time on the sets of the stunt based reality show. Recently, she took to the photo and video sharing platform to share the Twitter trends page wherein a hashtag involving her made it to the top. The actress hit 15 million followers on her Insta handle and several fans started circulating the news online.

As one of the most beloved actresses, Divyanka is not just famous for her stellar on screen performances and prowess in acting, but also for her bold and empowering fashion choices. The actress is often seen donning traditional outfits in the photos she shares on her social media handles. With each new look, she turns up her glam quotient and proves that she always has been the queen of making statements with style. Here are 5 amazing attires in which the diva absolutely nailed as she played with a variety of colours.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, in the last few weeks contestants had been shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. Last week, the show’s host Rohit Shetty announced that the filming for the show had been wrapped up. He shared a picture from the sets and penned a short caption. ““A 42-day long crazy & action-packed ride finally comes to an end! However, this season was extra special,” he said in his brief message.

Also Read| Vivek Dahiya reunites with wife Divyanka Tripathi post Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot; Check out the serene PIC

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

Share your comment ×