5 times Erica Fernandes showed us how to slay in formal dresses and stun everyone with her presence; PHOTOS

From slaying in traditional attires to rocking western looks, Erica Fernandes knows exactly how to grab all the eyeballs. Here are 5 photos that prove this.

Erica Fernandes is one of the most renowned actresses in the Television industry. Initially being a part of the South Film Industry, the diva made her TV debut with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, which also starred Shaheer Sheikh. She quickly became a household name after playing the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Before taking over the TV screen by storm, the actress partook in Miss India 2012 and even made it to the beauty pageant’s top 10.

Erica has been winning hearts ever since she first came into the limelight. While the star has stunned fans with her incredible acting performances, she has also become the talk of the town with her impressive fashion sense. The actress has garnered a massive fan following on her social media handles and she leaves people in awe of her beauty each time she shares glamorous photos of herself. As versatile she is with the characters she embodies on screen, Erica has a diverse taste in style as well. From slaying in traditional attires to rocking western looks, the actress knows exactly how to grab all the eyeballs.

Here are 5 photos of the actress making heads turn with formal dresses.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Erica Fernandes would be seen in her upcoming show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. In an interview, the actress had opened up about being a part of the show. She said that she had never seen a show like this before, calling it ‘real and relatable’.

Credits :Erica Fernandes Instagram

