5 times Hina Khan donned comfy athleisure outfits and completely owned each look; See PHOTOS

Television actress Hina Khan is a fitness freak and is often seen sporting athleisure on her social media handles. Take a look at these photos.

Popular television actress has a massive fan following and often treats her fans with gorgeous pictures of herself on social media. The diva rose to fame with the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and quickly took over the TV industry. The actress has starred in numerous shows, including the eleventh season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Apart from grabbing all the eyeballs for her stellar on-screen performances, she is also an extraordinary singer.

Hina has become a fashion icon due to her incredible taste in style. The actress’s Instagram handle is filled with beautiful pictures in which she is seen rocking a variety of outfits. From donning stunning western attires to leaving everyone in awe with traditional Indian wear, she has never failed to impress people with her gorgeous style. Each time the diva is potted by the paps, she makes heads turn with her uber-cool outfits. The actress is also a fitness freak and is often seen sporting athleisure. Here are 5 times Hina completely owned comfortable sporty outfits.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan was recently seen in the music video of the popular track Baarish Ban Jaana next to Shaheer Sheikh. The duo’s on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated and loved by the viewers. Recently, the actress took to her social media to thank her fans for their response to the song. She wrote, “Fastest 1 Million+ Reels on Instagram by any Indian Song…We did it in just 2 weeks. This rainfall of your Beautiful Reels made this monsoon unforgettable for us.. Let’s make it rain even harder. Sending you all big jhappies for this feat.”

