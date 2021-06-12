5 Times Hina Khan nailed the beach look and proved she is happiest around waters

Hina Khan’s beach looks will certainly make you fall in love with her style sense.

has been ruling the television industry for over a decade now. The actress made her big debut with Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wherein she played the role of Akshara and won hearts with her acting prowess. While the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant has come a long way in her career, proving her mettle time and again, she has also managed to carve a niche for herself as a fashion icon in the industry.

In fact, Hina, who has also become a social media star, often shares beautiful pics of herself giving a glimpse of her red carpet look, workout look, traditional looks, formal look and much more. Needless to say, each of her pics manages to take the social media by a storm. Interestingly, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant, who is quite active on Instagram, has also shared pics from her beach vacation which has also been dishing out major vacation goals. Besides, her beach looks have also garnered a lot of attention. So today, we have brought for you some of her best beach looks.

Blue is definitely her colour

Hina wore a printed tube top paired with floral bikini bottoms as she enjoyed her time by the sea. The actress completed her look with a cane hat and vintage cat eye sunnies.

Hina’s love for polka dots

The diva opted for a pink polka dotted bikini with a matching bright cover-up. She completed the look with a magenta coloured knotted polka dots top and quirky sunglasses.

Beach love with some vibrance

Hina made another style statement as she wore a classic black strappy bikini paired with a colourful beach cover up

Enjoy the breeze

She looked stunning in a white maxi dress which she had paired with a cane hat and quirky sunglasses. A perfect dress for a walk at the beach side.

A toe in the sand kinda girl

Hina won hearts as she wore a bright orange co-ord set with an oversized shirt, baggy pants and a halter top as she posed by the beach side.

