5 Times Hina Khan nailed the desi girl look and proved to be an ultimate style inspiration

Hina Khan’s different desi girl looks will win your heart and her panache will make you go weak on your knees.

has been one of the most talked about actresses in the television industry. The diva, who made her big debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009, has come a long way in her career of over a decade. Be it her impressive stint in her debut family drama, her stupendous performance in Bigg Boss 11, her negative role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and much more, her journey has been all about versatility and hard work. Apart from this, Hina’s fashion statements are also a thing among her massive fan following.

From the gym look to the red carpet look, Hina does grab the headlines with her style sense every time she steps out. The Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant, who is an avid social media user, often shares her stunning pictures on Instagram which always take the internet by a storm. Interestingly, Hina aces the art of nailing every look she dons, be it the stylish boss lady or the traditional desi girl. And today, we bring you five instance when the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant has won hearts with her desi girl looks:

Hina looks stunning in her black embroidered attire

The diva was a sight to behold as she wore a black coloured long knee length kurta which was heavily embroidered. She had paired it with black palazzo and a matching embroidered dupatta with

This blue velvet suit is adding to Hina’s beauty

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress looks beautiful in this sun kissed picture wherein she was seen wearing a blue coloured velvet suit with and embroidered silver embroidery. It was a palazzo suit and Hina paired it with a peach coloured stylish dupatta and silver coloured flat mules.

Hina makes for a regal princess in a lehenga

Hina looked royal in her purple coloured lehenga which she had paired with a purple blouse with a golden pattern and a matching dupatta. She completed her look with pearl jewellery and kept her traces open.

The diva gives lehenga a vibrant twist

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress undoubtedly loves lehenga. But this time she decided to give it a vibrant twist. Hina opted for a magenta coloured medium length top with a heavy design at the neckline. She had paired with a matching magenta coloured lehenga with blue flowers with a touch of golden colour.

Hina looks like a breeze of fresh air in her simple suit

The diva does know the art of winning hearts with her simplicity and this was evident when she wore a baby pink coloured Anarkali style suit with flower print and pink coloured dupatta. She had completed the look with a golden coloured Punjabi jutti.

