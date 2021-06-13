5 times Jasmin Bhasin proved she is the queen of keeping it simple with her easy going attires; See PHOTOS

Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin has never failed to impress her fans with her eye-catching fashion choices. Here are 5 pictures which prove that.

Bigg Boss 14’s Jasmin Bhasin garnered a massive fan following when she appeared on the reality show due to her charming and fun loving personality. During her time in the BB house, viewers of the show got to witness the actress’s heart melting bond with fellow contestant Aly Goni. Soon after the show ended, the two made numerous public appearances together and stole hearts. Fans of Aly and Jasmin admire the duo and the heartwarming relationship they share with each other.

While the happy couple’s chemistry on screen was widely talked about, another eye catching thing about Jasmin is her impeccable taste in fashion. Jasmin is an avid social media user and regularly shares gorgeous photos of herself. The actress is known for her easy going attitude and her Instagram handle is a proof of her simple and minimalistic fashion sense, which perfectly compliments her personality. Jasmin is often seen flaunting casuals in style and never shies away from being creative with it. Here are five times the actress effortlessly grabbed all the eyeballs with her taste in fashion.

Take a look:

After the grand finale of Bigg Boss season 14, Aly and Jasmin jetted off to Jammu to live with the former’s family. The couple was seen sharing adorable pictures and videos with one another and kept their fans entertained amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The actress recently moved to Mumbai and shared how much she misses the actor. The two were last seen in the popular music video Tu Bhi Sataya Jaayega.

