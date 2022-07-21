5 Times Jennifer Winget proved she is an ultimate style diva in blazers

Jennifer Winget is among the most successful and highly popular actresses in the television industry. She rose to fame with her show Dill Mill Gayye, where she was loved by the audience for her innocent looks. The actress is one of the most stylish divas in the telly world. She has not just won a million hearts with her impeccable acting skills and stunning looks but her fashion sense has also been a thing among her massive fan following. Jennifer is known for dishing out major fashion goals and never leaves a chance to impress the fashion police every time she steps out in the city. The actress is very fond of blazers and can rock it with any outfit. Here are some fashionable looks of the actress.

Blazer of denims

Beyhadh star Jennifer Winget is a stunner in the outfit as she sported a blue blazer over a black slip-on top and distressed denims. She paired the look with black heels.

Lady in red

The actress looks ravishing in the gorgeous bright red pleated dress. She added glam to the look with a crisp black blazer with a belt. She paired it with a layered pearl necklace and red lipstick.

Shimmery look

Jennifer Winget has opted for a blingy look as she sported a silver shimmery pantsuit set. She paired it with red bouncy hair and bright red lipstick.

Floral pantsuit look

Dill Mill Gayye is giving a glimpse of impeccable fashionable looks with the floral pantsuit look. She has sported a blue crop top and trousers, paired with a blazer.

Vintage style blazer

Jennifer looks adorable in the checkered brown blazer and black high neck dress. She is seen lying in the beautiful meadows.

Also read- Jennifer Winget enjoys the sun, sand and sea as she spends fun time with her friends in Phuket; PICS