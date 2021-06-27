5 times Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Anushka Sen proved she can nail any athleisure look; See PHOTOS

During her time shooting for the reality show, Anushka Sen was seen making heads turn in a variety of classy yet easy-going athleisure looks.

One of the most beloved actresses in the Television industry, Anushka Sen rose to fame with the role of Meher in the popular fantasy series, Baalveer. The young actress is now a part of the eleventh season of the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. For weeks, the cast and crew of the show were filming in Cape Town, South Africa. In numerous videos shared on social media, we can see the contestants having a blast at the exotic location.

Anushka, like other contestants on the show, has shared beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram handle. From donning multi coloured jackets to rocking in pastel pleated skirts, the diva always turns up her glam quotient with each look. She is unafraid to experiment with different styles and has truly become a fashion icon. During her time shooting on the reality show, she was seen pulling off a variety of classy yet easy going athleisure looks. Here are 5 photos in which the diva absolutely nailed her funky and creative outfits.

Take a look at Anushka Sen’s Instagram photos:

Last week, Anushka made headlines after she tested positive for COVID 19 despite not showing any of the symptoms. The star was under isolation while she was recovering from the deadly virus. All others members on the show have tested negative for the virus. Before flying back to Mumbai, Anushka tested negative. However, Anushka’s father tested positive for the virus and as a result, could not fly back to the city with her.

