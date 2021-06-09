5 times Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Nikki Tamboli effortlessly nailed bodycon dresses; See PHOTOS

Television actress Nikki Tamboli has a hard-to-miss taste in fashion and is unafraid of playing with funky colours. Here are 5 photos that are proof of that.

Television actress Nikki Tamboli enjoys a massive fan following. Ever since the star appeared on the 14th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, she has become a household name. On the show, she gained recognition for her fun loving and easy going personality. As an ace task performer, she impressed viewers of the show. Undoubtedly, Nikki was one of the most popular housemates. Not only was she the first confirmed contestant, but also the first confirmed finalist on the show.

Besides being one of the most adored contestants in the BB house, Nikki is also known for her incredible sense of style. The diva is not afraid of playing with funky colours and makes sure to incorporate bits of her cool personality in each outfit she dons. From wearing traditional ensembles with a variety of intricate designs to rocking stunning western outfits, Nikki always knows how to make heads turn with a simple style statement. The stunner is always at the top of her A game when it comes to fashion and her photos are a proof of that.

Take a look:

Nikki Tamboli is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Since the star reached the location of the stunt-based reality show, Cape Town, she has been sharing breathtaking photos of herself on her social media handles. The actress recently shared pictures with follow contestant Rahul Vaidya and put a witty hashtag Tambora’. The former Bigg Boss 14 stars are one the most popular contestants on the reality show.

