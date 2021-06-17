  1. Home
5 times Krystle Dsouza proved that she never shies away from donning unique and funky outfits; PHOTOS

Popular Television actress Krystle Dsouza is a style icon and has a great fashion sense. Here are 5 photos that prove this.
492 reads Mumbai
5 times Krystle Dsouza proved that she never shies away from donning unique and funky outfits; PHOTOS
Krystle Dsouza is one of the most well known faces in the Indian Television industry. Over the years, the actress has stunned audiences with her acting skills and became a household name with her stint as Jeevika Viren Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.  Apart from her exceptional talent in the field, she has also impressed everyone with her amazing sense of style. The diva is truly a fashion icon and each time she heads out in the city, she grabs all the eyeballs for her stunning outfits.

Krystle often shares breathtaking photos of herself on her Instagram handle. Her personal account is filled with photos of her dressed in a variety of attires. From rocking traditional outfits to making heads turn in western wear, the actress knows exactly how to nail each look with utter perfection. The actress isn’t afraid of playing with colourful and it is evident from the variety of outfits she flaunts on her social media handle. The bold diva has a great fashion sense and here are 5 photos that prove this.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@krystledsouza)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@krystledsouza)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@krystledsouza)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@krystledsouza)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@krystledsouza)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Krystle D’Souza will be seen in Rumi Jafry’s thriller mystery film Chehre which stars a number of well known Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, and others. Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the recent spike in Covid 19 cases, the film release has been postponed. It was initially slated to be released on April 9 this year.

Also Read| From being on screen sisters to off screen BFFs: Nia Sharma & Krystle D'Souza's PHOTOS are worth a glimpse

Credits :Krystle Dsouza Instagram

