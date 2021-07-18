  1. Home
  2. tv

5 times Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya proved that her fashion game is on point

Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya has made a special place in the hearts of the audience from her performance in the serial. Recently, the show completed 1000 episodes.
7386 reads Mumbai
Shraddha Arya,Dheeraj Dhoopar,Kundali Bhagya 5 times Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya proved that her fashion game is on point
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shraddha Arya is a well-known face in the entertainment industry. She has been ruling millions of hearts from her performance and looks. The actress became a household name after her portrayal of the role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. The show is aired on Zee TV and is very popular among the masses. This is also the spin of another famous show Kumkum Bhagya. In the show, she is mostly seen donning Indian attire but in real life, she loves to wear western attire also.

Recently, her show has completed 1000 episodes and the actress had shared a reels video on her Instagram. She thanked her fans for supporting the show and also showering so much love. Her chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar is adored by the fans. The show is high on demand because of them.  Arya started her career with Zee TV's talent hunt show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and became the first runner-up. She made her television debut with the show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki.

She was recognised for the role of Paakhi in Life OK's Tumhari Pakhi. She further rose to fame with the role of Ayesha in Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si. Take a look at her impeccable fashion sense:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

To note, she has won many awards for her performances in Dream Girl and Tumari Pakhi, including the Indian Telly Award for Best Actress in a Negative Role for Dream Girl, Best Jodi Award at the Zee Gold Awards, Hero of the Month Award by Life OK, and the Women Achievers Award in 2016.

Also Read: Shraddha Arya opens up on her friendship with co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar

Credits :Shraddha Arya Instagram

You may like these
Shraddha Arya on Kundali Bhagya completing 1000 episodes: Grateful to be part of the show
WATCH: Kundali Bhagya completes 1000 episodes; Shraddha Arya shares a video to thank fans
Kundali Bhagya marks 4 years: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura celebrate; fans congratulate
Shraddha Arya opens up on her friendship with co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar
Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya pens a quirky birthday wish for Dheeraj Dhoopar; Vinny calls them 'goofy twins'
Kundali Bhagya SPOILER ALERT: Karan showers love on Preeta with a special promise; Mahira spikes Preeta's food