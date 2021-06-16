5 times Mouni Roy proved she can nail formal attires with absolute ease and perfection; See PHOTOS

Television actress Mouni Roy is known for her incredible taste in fashion. Here are 5 photos in which the actress proves she can nail any formal look.

When it comes to the Indian Television industry’s popular actresses, ’s name is bound to top the list. The star began her career as a supporting cast member and today is a household name. The actress would be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film stars some of the biggest names in the Bollywood film industry including and , Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Although the actress is known for incredible performances, another aspect that stands out is her sense of style.

The diva is truly a fashion icon and her Instagram page is proof of that. The stunner often shares glamorous photos of herself for all her fans to see. Whether it’s nailing a western outfit or beautiful traditional attire, the actress is always at her A game. While she is mostly seen in all shades of the colour black, she isn’t afraid to play with different colours and patterns and can pull off any look with ease. The actress has an eye for power dressing and in most of the photos, she can be seen boldly rocking formal wear. Here are 5 pictures of the star donning funky formal outfits.

Take a look:

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic led to a sudden spike in cases recently. As a result, scheduled theatrical releases for many projects got pushed yet again. Recently, a source informed Pinkvilla, “The makers of Brahmastra are now looking at a Summer 2022 release. Ayan is hoping to resume filming for the remaining portions in October or November, depending on the situation then.”

Also Read| 7 Times Mouni Roy stunned in black outfits and we cannot stop crushing on them

Credits :Mouni Roy Instagram

Share your comment ×