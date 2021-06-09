5 Times Nia Sharma amped up the fashion game and showed us how to nail the traditional looks

Nia Sharma knows how to raise the hotness quotient on social media. She has been sharing a lot of pictures in traditional attire.

Nia Sharma often grabs eyeballs for her bold avatar and pictures which she shares on social media. She is one of the most talked-about actors in today’s time and is considered a fashionista of the television industry. The actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her looks and attire. She has also earned the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List in 2017. The diva loves to don funky outfits and her style is all about being glamorous.

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor’s Instagram feed is a treat for eyes and fashion aficionados can take a ton of style inspiration from her shared pictures. Right from western to traditional outfits, the actress knows how to carry every outfit with utmost grace and style. There are times when she channels her inner desi girl and shines in suits and sarees. But, on some days, she pairs her coolest trousers with a crop top or puts on a cool co-ord.

She debuted on television from the show Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. This was followed by another multi-starrer show Behenein in 2011. Her career took a turning point after she bagged the parallel lead role of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She established herself as a leading actress with her portrayal of Roshni Patel in Zee TV's Jamai Raja.

Credits :Nia Sharma Instagram

