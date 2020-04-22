5 Times Nia Sharma gave us major friendship goals with her equation with co stars

Nia Sharma, who has given some spectacular performances in shows like Jamai Raja, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha etc, is known to share a great bond with her co-stars.

Nia Sharma is one of the most talented stars in the television industry. She is not just an incredible actress but also a fashionista who never fails to impress the fashion police with her style statements. The diva has been in the industry for almost a decade now and has made sure to present something new to the audience every time she hits the floor. From Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha to Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Nia has certainly come a long way and has proved her mettle with her versatility.

Interestingly, apart from her acting prowess and impeccable style statements, Nia has often made the headlines for her incredible chemistry with her co-stars both off and on the screen. In fact, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai often shares several pictures of herself posing happily with her co-stars from different shows and enjoying a gala time with them. Her social media posts are proof that Nia Sharma gels well along with her co-stars and even maintain the bond post the show. So as the Jamai Raja actress is missing her social life these days given the ongoing lockdown in the country, here’s a look at Nia’s pictures with her co-stars which gave major friendship goals to the millennials.

When the good girl meets the bad girl, they make a perfect click

Nia has been winning hearts with her performance as Brinda in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and there are no doubts about it. Interestingly, the show witnessed a new twist in the storyline after former Bigg Boss 13 entered the supernatural drama as the new antagonist. And while it is interesting to see Nia and Rashami against each other, the divas certainly share a great bond off screen and this picture is proof to it.

Nia and can turn every moment into fun

When Nia and Kushal were paired Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, they didn’t have a clue that they would be one of the most adored couples of the Indian television. Not just fans loved their onscreen chemistry, but this duo has been maintaining their camaraderie post the show as well. In fact, Nia and Kushal even party together and the Meri Durga actress shared some of the pictures from a fun evening with her Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-star and spoke volumes about their equation.

When old friends collaborate for the first project, it is like hitting a jackpot

Nia Sharma and have been great friends for quite some time now and they share a great bond together. However, with Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, the BFFs got a chance to collaborate for the first time professionally and both Anita and Nia can’t keep calm about the same. Nia even shared her happiness as she shared a beautiful picture of herself with Anita from the sets of the supernatural drama.

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey makes one crazy pair

Nia Sharma made a sizzling pair with Ravi Dubey after were roped in together for Zee TV’s Jamai Raja. And while their sizzling chemistry was a thing among the fans, they made a great pair off screen as well. Not just they turn every moment into a crazy one, their camaraderie is a treat for everyone around and proves that they are always having each other’s back.

Nia and share a hearty laugh and we love it

Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani had set the temperatures rising with their incredible chemistry in Colors Ishq Mein Marjawan. While we have always been in awe of their camaraderie, Nia had shared a beautiful picture of herself with Arjun wherein the two were seen twinning in black as they partied together and even shared a hearty laugh proving they were enjoying every moment of each other’s company.

